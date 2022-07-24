ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be announced TODAY at cisce.org

File photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare the result of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam soon. As per reports ISC class 12 result is expected to be declared today (July 24). According to Careers360, CISCE official said the ISC 12th result 2022 is expected on July 24, if not, the result will be announced on Monday, July 25. Once released, the CISCE ISC class 12th result can be checked through the official website — cisce.org.

The ISC class 12 result 2022 has been declared on July 17 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE class 10 result 2022 pass percentage was 99.97%.

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 started on April 25, 2022, ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 will also be sent to schools for all students.

ISC class 12 Result 2022: Websites to check CISCE results online

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: Steps to check

- Visit the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org

- Click on the result link. Select ISC result link

- Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information

- ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen

- Download the ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 and take a printout.