ISC Class 12th Result 2022 SHORTLY: Know how to check board result at cisce.org

ISC Class 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is all set to declare the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 today at 5 PM at the official website-- cisce.org. The final scores of ISC Class 12 board result 2022 will be declared after compiling the results of both semesters.

The CISCE Class 12 Semester 2 exams 2022 were conducted between April 26 till June 13. More than 1 lakh students appeared for the ISC class 12th Exam.

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: Websites to check

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

CISCE Class 12th result: How to check

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. Click on the ISC Result 2021 link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

