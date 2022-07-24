ISC Class 12th Result 2022 SHORTLY: Know how to check board result at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is all set to declare the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 today at 5 PM at the official website-- cisce.org. The final scores of ISC Class 12 board result 2022 will be declared after compiling the results of both semesters.
The CISCE Class 12 Semester 2 exams 2022 were conducted between April 26 till June 13. More than 1 lakh students appeared for the ISC class 12th Exam.
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: Websites to check
CISCE Class 12th result: How to check
Read: ISC Class 12th Result 2022 likely TODAY at cisce.org: Know how to download Class 12th result, marksheet online