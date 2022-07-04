ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 expected next week: Direct link, how to check here

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is expected to declare the ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 next week. Once released, students will be able to check their board exam results online, on the official website - cisce.org.

ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 will also be sent to schools for all students. The school heads would then be able to download these results for everyone and share them with students. In case someone is unable to access their Class 10th Results online, they can also check it from their schools.

ICSE Class 10th Results 2022 date once confirmed will be updated here. Everyone is advised to keep their roll numbers safe and check the official website for updates on CISCE results 2022.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org

Click on the result link. Select your class

On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future references.

