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Iran and US-Israel Conflict: CBSE Class 12th board examinations cancelled in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE

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Iran and US-Israel Conflict: CBSE Class 12th board examinations cancelled in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 12th board examinations in the West Asian countries, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been cancelled due to Iran and Israel-US conflict.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 15, 2026, 01:02 PM IST

Iran and US-Israel Conflict: CBSE Class 12th board examinations cancelled in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 12th board examinations in the West Asian countries, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been cancelled due to Iran and Israel-US conflict. The board will later notify the mode of result declaration for thousands of affected Class 12 students studying in over 150 CBSE-affiliated schools across West Asia.

The CBSE on X, wrote, 'Important Update on CBSE Class XII Exams in Middle East Countries. CBSE has issued Circular -6 regarding cancellation of Board Exams of Class XII in Middle East countries.' The circular read, 'All examinations of Class XII scheduled from 16.03.2026 to 10.04.2026 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled.'

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