Before achieving success in the UPSC exam, she took the bold decision to decline 16 job offers from various government agencies, including one from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Becoming a public servant, particularly in prestigious roles like IAS, IPS, or IFS, is a cherished dream for many aspiring candidates. Numerous individuals willingly leave lucrative jobs to pursue these positions. Today, we highlight the inspiring story of an IPS officer who turned down 16 government job offers before successfully passing the UPSC exam.



Tripti Bhatt, a dedicated IPS officer from Almora in Uttarakhand, was raised in a family predominantly comprised of educators. As the eldest of four siblings, she attended Beersheba Senior Secondary School in Almora and completed her 12th grade at Kendriya Vidyalaya. After earning her engineering degree from Pantnagar University, she began her career as an Assistant Manager at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).



A pivotal moment in her life occurred when she was in the ninth grade and had the opportunity to meet the late President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. During their meeting, he gifted her a handwritten letter that inspired her commitment to serving the nation.



In her first attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2013, Tripti secured an impressive rank of 165 and opted for the IPS service. She was assigned to her home cadre and began her career as a Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dehradun. Subsequently, she served as SP in Chamoli and later took on the role of Commander of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in Tehri Garhwal. Currently, she is positioned as SP for Intelligence and Security in Dehradun.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Tripti has excelled in sports, winning gold medals in marathons and state-level badminton competitions. Proficient in Taekwondo and Karate, Tripti Bhatt exemplifies dedication and resilience in her pursuit of public service.