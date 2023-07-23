IPS Sakshi Verma: Cleared UPSC in 4th attempt, now worst nightmare of drug peddlers; success story of ‘Lady Singham’

IPS Sakshi Verma is a known name in the world of crime, mostly because she is known to single-handedly bring down drug syndicates since the start of her career.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) is one of the most sought after departments of officers who end up clearing the UPSC examination, and for IPS officer Sakshi Verma, it became the department where she shone the brightest, taking down crime rings single-handedly.

Belonging to Punjab’s Rajpura area, Sakshi Verma ended up clearing the UPSC civil services exam in her fourth attempt, landing on the 175th rank. Clearing UPSC at the age of 28, she immediately chose the IPS department for her appointment.

IPS Sakshi Verma became one of the youngest officers in the Indian Police Service, and she got posted to the Himachal Pradesh cadre. Earlier, she was the SSP of Shimla district but now she has been appointed as the SP of Kullu, which is one of the busiest tourist spots in the country.

While she was posted as the SSP of Shimla, IPS officer Sakshi Verma was responsible for busting one of the major drug smuggling gangs in the area, which was circulating and selling the addictive substance called ‘brown sugar’ across the district.

In the year 2017, her first few years as an IPS officer, she conducted dangerous raids against drug peddlers and smugglers, which earned her the title of ‘Lady Singham’ in Himachal Pradesh. Not only this, but IPS Sakshi Verma has been working tirelessly for the betterment of women’s safety in her district.

Why is IPS Sakshi Verma called Lady Singham?

During her third year as an IPS officer, while she was the SSP of Shimla, Sakshi Verma was investigating a brown sugar smuggling gang, and she single-handedly caught the supplier with his car in a late-night operation.

Her investigation did not stop there, as IPS officer Sakshi Verma raided the house of the supplier late at night in Krishna Nagar and discovered several stolen items and busted the entire drug smuggling ring on her own, earning her the title of ‘Lady Singham’.

