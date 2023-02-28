Meet Simran Bharadwaj, topped CDS exam with AIR 6 but gave up seat, cracked UPSC in first attempt

IPS Simran Bharadwaj | Photo: Twitter

Determined to serve the country, this IPS officer who hails from a village in Haryana always dreamt of becoming an Indian Police Service officer. IPS Simran Bharadwaj cracked the UPSC CSE exam in 2022 and secured the All India Rank 172 on her first attempt. Not only Civil Services, but Simran Bharadwaj also cleared the UPSC CDS exam in 2021 and secured AIR 6.

Simran has been moving from one place to another due to her father's job in the Indian Army. She did her schooling from Class 12 at Army Public School, Jammu and then moved to Delhi to join Kamala Nehru College at Delhi University to study Journalism.

During an interview, Simran said that she watched 40 to 50 videos of UPSC toppers and prepared a study plan for herself. She even prepared a list of her weaknesses and strengths. She started her preparation during the Covid-driven lockdown.

Read: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 scorecard OUT at ssc.nic.in: See how to check, important dates here