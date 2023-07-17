IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Know how IPS Divya Tanwar cracked UPSC CSE during service to become an IAS officer at the mere age of 22.

It is a dream for millions to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) organised Civil Services Exam. To get through once is considered a huge achievement let alone clearing the CS exam twice. It takes immense hard work and dedication to clear the test and IAS Divya Tanwar is a true example of how to ace the toughest exam in the world.

Divya Tanwar appeared for the UPSC exam in 2021 and cracked the exam on her first attempt with an All India Rank (AIR) of 438. Divya was only 21 years old when she cracked the exam. She cleared the exam all on her own and did not seek any coaching. She appeared for the UPSC CSE again in 2022 at the age of 22 and cracked the IAS exam with AIR 105.

IAS Divya Tanwar was always a bright student. She hails from Mahendragarh and did her initial schooling in her home town at government schools. Later she got selected at the Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mahendragrh. Tanwar holds a bachelor's degree in Science and she started her UPSC preparations right after graduation.

At that time her family's financial conditions were dire yet her mother stood by her aspirations and supported her in every way. Divya's mother Babita single-handedly took care of the three siblings.

IAS Divya Tanwar is also very popular on social media and keeps sharing inspiring posts with her followers and friends. Currently, IAS officer has over 90k followers on Instagram.