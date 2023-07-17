Headlines

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Missing Submarine: What happened to Titan submersible? Race against time to find missing passengers

'Indian team needs characters like him': Ricky Ponting impressed with Mohammed Siraj’s aggression

World Cup 2023: Know all about the ICC fixture list for Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC Schedule

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeEducation

Education

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Know how IPS Divya Tanwar cracked UPSC CSE during service to become an IAS officer at the mere age of 22.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 05:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is a dream for millions to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) organised Civil Services Exam. To get through once is considered a huge achievement let alone clearing the CS exam twice. It takes immense hard work and dedication to clear the test and IAS Divya Tanwar is a true example of how to ace the toughest exam in the world. 

Divya Tanwar appeared for the UPSC exam in 2021 and cracked the exam on her first attempt with an All India Rank (AIR) of 438. Divya was only 21 years old when she cracked the exam. She cleared the exam all on her own and did not seek any coaching. She appeared for the UPSC CSE again in 2022 at the age of 22 and cracked the IAS exam with AIR 105.

IAS Divya Tanwar was always a bright student. She hails from Mahendragarh and did her initial schooling in her home town at government schools. Later she got selected at the Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mahendragrh. Tanwar holds a bachelor's degree in Science and she started her UPSC preparations right after graduation. 

Read: Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, law graduate who studied 12 hours daily to crack UPSC; secured AIR 8 without coaching

At that time her family's financial conditions were dire yet her mother stood by her aspirations and supported her in every way. Divya's mother Babita single-handedly took care of the three siblings. 

IAS Divya Tanwar is also very popular on social media and keeps sharing inspiring posts with her followers and friends. Currently, IAS officer has over 90k followers on Instagram. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi flood: Heavy rain lashes parts of capital, waterlogging causes traffic congestion

Meet K Krithivasan, highest paid CEO of Rs 6,65,275 crore company, an IIT alumnus, his salary is…

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

Watch: Pawan Kalyan drops first Insta post; shares throwback pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Second Sawan Somwar: Foods to eat during the Shravan fast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE