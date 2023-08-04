Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, DU LSR alumnus who cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR 116

She pursued her graduation in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi University, one of the most prestigious colleges in India.

Many people have aspirations of working for the government and helping the people. The path to achieving this objective is not simple, though. It calls for perseverance, endurance, hard effort, and dedication. Aashna Chaudhary is a wonderful example of someone who overcame adversity without ever losing sight of their goals.

She is an IPS officer who obtained the 116th position on the UPSC exam in 2022. After failing on her first two attempts, she succeeded on her third. Her experience serves as an example of the strength of will and confidence. Aashna changed her preparation strategy and cleared all stages of the UPSC exam with 992 marks.

She received a BA in English Literature with honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi. After graduating in 2019, Aashna began preparing for the UPSC. She also began studying at the South Asian University for a master's degree in international relations. She has also worked with an NGO that aids in the education of youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds.

She is from Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. Dr. Ajit Chaudhary, her father, is a professor at a public institution. Indu Singh is the name of her mother. Aashna utilises social media extensively. She often shares photos of herself on Instagram wherein she has 120K followers.