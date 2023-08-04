Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, DU LSR alumnus who cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR 116

Headlines

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

8 Yoga asanas for back pain

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, DU LSR alumnus who cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR 116

She pursued her graduation in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi University, one of the most prestigious colleges in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many people have aspirations of working for the government and helping the people. The path to achieving this objective is not simple, though. It calls for perseverance, endurance, hard effort, and dedication. Aashna Chaudhary is a wonderful example of someone who overcame adversity without ever losing sight of their goals. 

She is an IPS officer who obtained the 116th position on the UPSC exam in 2022. After failing on her first two attempts, she succeeded on her third. Her experience serves as an example of the strength of will and confidence. Aashna changed her preparation strategy and cleared all stages of the UPSC exam with 992 marks.

She received a BA in English Literature with honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi. After graduating in 2019, Aashna began preparing for the UPSC. She also began studying at the South Asian University for a master's degree in international relations. She has also worked with an NGO that aids in the education of youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds. 

She is from Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. Dr. Ajit Chaudhary, her father, is a professor at a public institution. Indu Singh is the name of her mother. Aashna utilises social media extensively. She often shares photos of herself on Instagram wherein she has 120K followers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

"Bzinga Winning Strategies: How to Play & Win!

Now you will also travel all over India by flight; this website is selling the cheapest tickets

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal now diagnosed with costocondritis, says 'this too shall pass'

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE