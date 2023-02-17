Search icon
IPPB Recruitment 2023: Apply for India Post Payment Bank 41 Junior Associate and other posts, check selection process

IPPB Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

File photo

India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) is inviting applications for Junior Associate and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com. The last date to apply is till February 28, 2023. This IPPB recruitment drive will fill up 41 posts in the organisation.  

IPPB Vacancy Details

Junior Associate (IT): 15 posts
Assistant Manager (IT): 10 posts
Manager (IT): 9 posts
Senior Manager (IT): 5 posts
Chief Manager (IT): 2 posts

Selection Process: Selection will be made on the basis of Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct Assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview/Group Discussion or Online Test.

How to Apply: Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned above may send an email with a scanned copy of the signed application in the prescribed format along with a detail Resume to careers@ippbonline.in from candidate’s same email id as mentioned in the application form latest by February 28, 2023, 23:59 hrs.

IPPB Recruitment 2023: Notification

