IOCL recruitment 2023: Application process for Non-Executive posts to end on this date at iocl.com

File photo

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for Non-Executive posts. The last date to apply is May 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iocl.com.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 65 vacancies of Non-Executive posts of which 54 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production), 7 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U), and 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M ).

The eligible age is between the age of 18 years and the Maximum age shall be 26 years as on April 30. After submission of the online application form, the candidates are required to send the required documents by ordinary Post by June 10.

IOCL recruitment 2023: Steps to apply