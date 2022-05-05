IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineers, Graduate Apprentice Engineer posts, stipend offered Rs 50,000

File photo

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for Engineers/Officers and Graduate Apprentice Engineer Vacancy through GATE 2022 Score. The last date to apply is May 22, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Engineers/Officers

Post: Graduate Apprentice Engineer (GAE)

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Stipend: Candidates selected as Engineers/Officers will receive a starting Basic Pay of Rs. 50,000/- per month and shall be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 - 1,60,000.

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a BTech /BE /Equivalent as a full-time regular course in any one of the following disciplines recognised by institutions/ Colleges/ Universities. Applicants must have appeared and qualified in GATE 2022

Age Limit: 26 years

How to apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the IOCL Website iocl.com.

Starting date for online application submission: April 26, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 22, 2022

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting, Group Discussion (GD), Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview (PI).

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Notification: iocl.com/