IOCL Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 1747 Apprentice posts at iocl.com, check details

This recruitment drive will fill up 1747 posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Limited to conclude the application process soon for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. The last date to apply is January 3, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1747 posts.

Candidates should have a minimum class 10 or matric certificate. The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 24 years of age as on December 31, 2022.

Selection Process:
1. The Selection shall be on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the Online Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.
2. The Online Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online from December 14, 2022 (10 AM) to January 3, 2023 (5.00 P.M.) through the link which will be provided on our corporate website iocl.com apprenticeships. Only online mode of applications will be accepted.
 
Last date to apply online: January 3, 2023 upto 5 pm.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: NOTIFICATION

