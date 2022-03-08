IOCL Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil announces vacancies - Check direct link, salary, eligibility criteria, steps to apply

If you are looking for a lucrative job opportunity then we have just the thing for you! Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for the posts of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4 vacant spots will be filled.

Candidates who are interested can apply for the job via the official website of IOCL - www.iocrefrecruit.in latest by March 29, 2022. The online registration will begin from today i.e. Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember

Online application will begin - March 8, 2022 (at 10:00 hrs)

Last date of submission - March 29, 2022

Last date of receipt of Printout of online application with supporting documents: April 4, 2022

Tentative date of written test: April 4, 2022

Tentative date of Publication of written test result: April 18, 2022

Tentative Dates of SPPT: April 22, 2022

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have a 3-year Diploma in Chemical /Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. Or B. Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS, and OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary and selection process

The selection process will comprise of Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The candidates who will be selected will get a salary between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates will be able to apply through the official website of IOCL - http://www.iocrefrecruit.in.

After the application is successfully filled out, the candidate will have to take out a print of the application form and send it to Dy. General Manager (HR), Barauni Refinery, P.O. Barauni Oil Refinery, Begusarai, Bihar – 851114, along with all supporting documents (refer direct link) & Photograph under self-attestation by ordinary post latest by April 9, 2022.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online