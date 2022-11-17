IOCL Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 465 posts, know how to apply, selection process

File photo

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for Apprentice posts in Pipelines Division in various Trade/Disciplines. Interested candidates can apply through the official website plapps.indianoil.in. The last date to apply is November 30. This recruitment drive will fill 465 posts.

The vacancies are for IOCL Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERP), Southern Region Pipelines (SRP) and Western Region Pipelines (WRP).

Candidates can check their educational qualification, vacancy details, and other eligibility criteria available in the official notification. The candidates should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on September 30, 2022.

Steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website plapps.indianoil.in

Go to the link for Active Openings – Apprenticeship Openings –click on the apply link

Register yourself, upload the required documents and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

Also Read: SSC JHT, SHT final answer key, question papers released on ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

Selection: The selection process would consist of a Written Test. The written Test shall be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ's) consisting of 4 options. with one correct option. Candidate has to choose the correct option. There shall be 100 questions in the Written Test and the Total marks shall be 100. Each correct answer shall carry 1 mark.

How to apply: Candidates can apply through the IOCL website plapps.indianoil.in and apply online from November 10 till November 30 by 18:00 hours.

IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2022: Notification