Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 1747 posts, apply at iocl.com

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 1747 posts, apply at iocl.com
File photo

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. The last date to apply is January 3, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1747 posts.

Candidates should have a minimum class 10 or matric certificate. The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 24 years of age as on December 31, 2022.

Selection Process:
1. The Selection shall be on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the Online Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.
2. The Online Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online from December 14, 2022 (10 AM) to January 3, 2023 (5.00 P.M.) through the link which will be provided on our corporate website iocl.com apprenticeships. Only online mode of applications will be accepted.
 
Last date to apply online: January 3, 2023 upto 5 pm.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: NOTIFICATION

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Diwali 2022 | Raksha Bandhan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more: 12 movies to watch with family on festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
10 health benefits of exposure to sunlight during winters
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.