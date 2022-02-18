IOCL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies invited; Last date TODAY to apply - Check Eligibility

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had invited applications for various non-executive vacancies. Interested individuals can apply by visiting the official website of IOCL - iocl.com. However, be quick because today (February 18) is the last date to submit the application.
Under this recruitment drive, IOCL is looking to hire a total of 137 individuals. The written test will be tentatively held on March 27.
Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced; get salary up to Rs 81,000 - Check Eligibility, Last date to Apply
Hired candidates will be posted in these states as per the notification:
- Assam
- West Bengal
- Uttar Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Bihar
- Jharkhand
- Delhi
- Haryana
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Gujarat
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Andhra Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu
The age limit for candidates should be between 18 - 24 years as of January 24, 2022.
IOCL Vacancies:
- Engineering Assistant (Mechanical) Grade-IV
- Engineering Assistant (Electrical) Grade-IV
- Engineering Assistant (T&I) Grade-IV
- Engineering Assistant (Operations) Grade-IV
- Technical Attendant, Grade-I
Candidates who will be selected will be posted at the location of the Pipeline Division of IOCL.