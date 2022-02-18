IOCL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies invited; Last date TODAY to apply - Check Eligibility

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had invited applications for various non-executive vacancies. Interested individuals can apply by visiting the official website of IOCL - iocl.com. However, be quick because today (February 18) is the last date to submit the application.

Under this recruitment drive, IOCL is looking to hire a total of 137 individuals. The written test will be tentatively held on March 27.

Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced; get salary up to Rs 81,000 - Check Eligibility, Last date to Apply

Hired candidates will be posted in these states as per the notification:

- Assam

- West Bengal

- Uttar Pradesh

- Chhattisgarh

- Bihar

- Jharkhand

- Delhi

- Haryana

- Punjab

- Rajasthan

- Gujarat

- Madhya Pradesh

- Maharashtra

- Odisha

- Andhra Pradesh

- Tamil Nadu

The age limit for candidates should be between 18 - 24 years as of January 24, 2022.

IOCL Vacancies:

- Engineering Assistant (Mechanical) Grade-IV

- Engineering Assistant (Electrical) Grade-IV

- Engineering Assistant (T&I) Grade-IV

- Engineering Assistant (Operations) Grade-IV

- Technical Attendant, Grade-I

Candidates who will be selected will be posted at the location of the Pipeline Division of IOCL.