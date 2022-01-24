IOCL Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 626 posts at iocl.com – Check eligibility, last date

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for 626 Technical and Non-Technical Apprentice Vacancy under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in Northern Region (Marketing Division)-FY-2021-22. The last date to apply is February 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, iocl.com.

IOCL Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Apprentices

No of Vacancy: 626

Pay Scale: As per Apprentices Act, 1961/1973/ Apprentices Rules 1992

Eligibility Criteria:

Trade Apprentice: Candidate must have a Matric with Regular Full Time ITI in relevant disciplines recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Technician Apprentice: Candidate must have a Three-year full-time Diploma in relevant disciplines of Engineering.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant): Candidate must have a Full-Time Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Candidate must have a Minimum 12th pass

Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders): Candidate must be a 12th pass and should possess a Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for the training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the IOCL website iocl.com.

Starting date for online application submission: January 17, 2022

Last date for online application submission: January 31, 2022

Date of Online Test (Tentative): February 06, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Written Test.

Notification: iocl.com/Apprenticeships