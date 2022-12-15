IOCL Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies: Apply for 1760 posts at iocl.com, know selection process, how to apply

File photo

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is inviting applications for Technician Apprentice, Trade Apprentice (Technical & Non-Technical), and Graduate Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and completed all eligibility criteria can apply online from December 14, 2022 to January 03, 2023 on the corporate website www.iocl.com/ apprenticeships.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1760 posts in the organisation at its various locations in States and UTs of India including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UT of Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, UT of J&K, UT of Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand.

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023 Qualification

Candidate must have 12th/ ITI/ Diploma/ Degree (Relevant Discipline)

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023 Important Dates

Starting Date for Apply Online: 14-12-2022

Last Date to Apply Online: 03-01-2023 Upto 5:00 pm

Date of Exam: Notify Later

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023 Age Limit (As on 31-12-2022)

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 24 Years

Age Relaxation is Applicable as per Rules

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023 Selection process

The selection is based on an online exam.

IOCL Recruitment 2022-2023 notification