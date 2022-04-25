IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Non-Executive posts at iocl.com, salary up to Rs 1,05,000

File photo

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for the 06 Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst posts at Bongaigaon Refinery Assam. The last date to apply is May 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, iocl.com.

IOCL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 Details

Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Mechanical): 01 post

Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Instrumentation): 01 post

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV: 04 posts

Pay Scale: 25000 – 105000/-

IOCL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Technical Assistant (Mechanical): Candidate must have a 3-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 45% marks Or Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade with Pass class and a minimum of one year of post-qualification experience.

Junior Technical Assistant (Instrumentation): The candidate must have a 3-year Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation and Electronics/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering with a minimum of 45% marks and a Minimum of one year of post-qualification experience.

Junior Quality Control Analyst: Candidate must have done B.Sc with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry and Mathematics with a minimum of 50% marks and a minimum of one year of post-qualification experience.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through SBI collect.

For General/ EWS and OBC categories: 150/-

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the IOCL Website iocl.com. Candidates can also send a hard copy of the online application along with all relevant self-attested documents by ordinary post to Sr. Employee Relations Manager, HR Department, Bongaigaon Refinery, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, PO Dhaligaon, Dist. Chirang – 783385 (Assam).

Important Dates for IOCL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: April 21, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 12, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Online Application: May 21, 2022

Date of Written Test: May 22, 2022

IOCL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

Notification: iocrefrecruit.in