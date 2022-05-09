Search icon
IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineering Assistant posts at iocl.com, know salary, eligibility

IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, iocl.com.

May 09, 2022

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for the posts of 19 Junior Engineering Assistant (JEA) Vacancy at (Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex). The last date to apply is May 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, iocl.com.

IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Production)

No. of Vacancy: 18          

Pay Scale: 25000 – 105000/-

Post: Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)     

No. of Vacancy: 01          

Pay Scale: 25000 – 105000/-

IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Technical Assistant (Production): The candidate must have three years of Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery and Petrochemical Engineering or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University and a Minimum of one year of post-qualification experience.

Junior Technical Assistant (Instrumentation): The candidate must have three years of Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering with a minimum of 45% marks and a minimum of one year of post-qualification experience.           

Junior Quality Control Analyst: Candidate must have a B.Sc degree in Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry & Mathematics with a minimum of 50% marks and a Minimum one year of post-qualification experience. 

Application Fee for IOCL JEA Notification 2022: Pay the Examination fee through SBI collect.

For General/ EWS and OBC categories: 150/-     

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates: No Fee     

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the IOCL Website iocl.com. Candidates may also send a Hard Copy of the Online Application along with all relevant self-attested documents by Ordinary Post to Post Box No. 128, Panipat Head Post Office, Panipat, Haryana-132103 on or before June 18, 2022.

Important Dates for IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: May 07, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 28, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Online Application: June 18, 2022

Date of Written Test: June 19, 2022

IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification: iocl.com

