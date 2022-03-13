IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Officers posts at iocl.com – Check eligibility, salary

IOCL Assistant Officers Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for the Assistant Officers post in Finance Function. The last date to apply is March 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IOCL, iocl.com.

IOCL Assistant Officers Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Officers in Finance Function

No. of Vacancy: Not Specified

Pay Scale: 40000/- (Per Month)

IOCL Assistant Officers Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must have a Graduation in any discipline recognised by AICTE/UGC and Candidate should have passed the CA Intermediate/ CMA Intermediate from CA/CMA with three years of relevant experience.

Age Limit: 30 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the IOCL Website iocl.com.

Starting Date for online application submission: March 09, 2022

Last Date for online application submission: March 30, 2022

IOCL Assistant Officers Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Group Discussion (GD), Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview.

IOCL Assistant Officers Recruitment 2022 notification: iocl.com