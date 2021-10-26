IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for apprentice posts at iocl.com â€“ Check eligibility, last day to apply
IOCL Recruitment 2021: The last date to fill the application form is November 12.
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for Apprentice posts for its various refineries on iocl.com. The IOCL recruitment drive will fill over 1968 trade apprentices and technician apprentices vacancies at its refineries in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat Digboi, Bongaigaon, and Paradip.
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Important dates
Tentative date of written test: November 21, 2021
Tentative date of result of written test: December 4, 2021
Tentative date of document verification: December 13 to 20, 2021
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit
Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and the maximum age limit is 24 years as of October 31, 2021. For SC, ST, PwBD, OBC (NCL) candidates, certain age relaxations will be allowed as per rules.
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Written Test. Those who qualify for the written test would be called for document verification.
IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website at iocl.com
Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘What’s New’
Step 3: Click on ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division’
Step 4: Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 5: Fill the required details and submit the form
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference