IOCL Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Indian Oil technical, non-technical apprentice posts – Details here

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for technical and non-technical apprentice posts at its Locations in the States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

There are a total of 480 vacancies for job postings in various. The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 28, till 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of IOCL: iocl.com

The age limit for IOCL Recruitment 2021 is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 24 years, as of June 30, 2021.

For recruitment, IOCL will take a written test based on objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ's) consisting of four options with one correct option. The selection of candidates for the posts will be done on the basis of marks obtained by them in the test.

The written tests will be conducted on September 19, 2021, at centres in Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and And Bangalore.

Selection Methodology: The Selection shall be on the basis of the performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

Follow the step-by-step guide below to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021

1. Go to iocl.com

2. Go to the Careers section and then click on 'Latest Job Opening'

3. Click on Engagement of Trade Apprentices in Southern Region (Marketing Division)- FY 2021-22- Phase-1

4. The form will appear, fill out all the details, upload your photograph, signature and other relevant documents and submit your applications

Notification: iocl.onlinereg.in