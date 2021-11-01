IOCL Bumper Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 1968 posts at iocl.com – Check eligibility, last date

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 1968 Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in Refineries Division. The last date to apply is November 12, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IOCL, iocl.com.

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy 2021:

Trade Apprentice – Attendant Operator: 488

Trade Apprentice (Fitter): 205

Trade Apprentice (Boiler): 80

Technician Apprentice Discipline – Chemical: 362

Technician Apprentice Discipline – Mechanical: 236

Technician Apprentice Discipline – Electrical: 285

Technician Apprentice Discipline Instrumentation: 117

Trade Apprentice – Secretarial Assistant: 69

Trade Apprentice – Accountant: 32

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): 53

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders): 41

IOCL Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Attendant Operator and Boiler: Candidate must have a three years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)

Trade Apprentice (Fitter): Candidate must have a Matric with two years ITI (Fitter) course.

Technician Apprentice (Chemical): Candidate must have a three years Diploma in Chemical Engg. / Refinery and Petro-Chemical Engg.

Technician Apprentice (Mechanical): Candidate must have a three years Diploma in Mechanical Engg.

Technician Apprentice (Electrical): Candidate must have a three years Diploma in Electrical Engg.

Technician Apprentice (Instrumentation): Candidate must have a three years Diploma in Instrumentation/Instrumentation and Electronics / Instrumentation and Control Engg.

Trade Apprentice (Secretarial Assistant): Candidate must have a three years B.A./B.Sc/B.Com.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant): Candidate must have a Full-time Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Candidate must have a minimum 12th pass

Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders): Candidate must have a done class 12th and should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: October 22, 2021

Last date for online application submission: November 12, 2021

Date of Written Test (Tentative): November 21, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website iocl.com.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection is based on a written test.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: iocl.com