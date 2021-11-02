IOCL Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for Apprentice posts on iocl.com- Check eligibility, last date here

IOCL Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has recently released a notification, announcing over 1900 vacancies in the organization. Candidates can now apply for the post of Apprentice across various departments in the IOCL.
IOCL has invited candidates to apply for apprenticeship under various trades and disciplines in their refineries located in Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon, Barauni, Vadodara, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat, and Paradip. The candidates will have the liberty of choosing the refinery of their choice during the application process.
Candidates who are interested in applying for the Apprentice post can visit the official website of Indian Oil, iocl.com, to read the detailed notification and fill out the online application form. Interested candidates can also check the important details mentioned below.
As per the official notification of IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021, the candidates appearing for the examination need to be 18 -24 years of age as of October 31, 2021. A Marksheet/Certificate issued by the Board of Secondary Education for passing the Matriculation (Class X) Examination will be admissible as proof of age, as per the IOCL notification.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Oil, iocl.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ option.
Step 3: Click on the link ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division’
Step 4: Now, click on the Detailed Notification option.
Step 5: Click on Apply Online and fill out the application form.
Indian Oil will conduct a recruitment examination to fill the Apprentice posts in the corporation. The written examination will contain Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option.