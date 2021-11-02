IOCL Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for Apprentice posts on iocl.com- Check eligibility, last date here

IOCL Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has recently released a notification, announcing over 1900 vacancies in the organization. Candidates can now apply for the post of Apprentice across various departments in the IOCL.

IOCL has invited candidates to apply for apprenticeship under various trades and disciplines in their refineries located in Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon, Barauni, Vadodara, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat, and Paradip. The candidates will have the liberty of choosing the refinery of their choice during the application process.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Apprentice post can visit the official website of Indian Oil, iocl.com, to read the detailed notification and fill out the online application form. Interested candidates can also check the important details mentioned below.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Online application start date- October 22, 2021

Last date to apply- November 22, 2021

Tentative dates for admit card release- November 16 to 20, 2021

Tentative date for exam date announcement- November 21, 2021

Last date for PWBD candidates to submit prescribed proformas for scribe through- November 13, 2021

Tentative IOCL recruitment exam result date- December 4, 2021

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Discipline - Chemical:- 488

Trade Apprentice (Fitter) Discipline - Mechanical:- 205

Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline - Mechanical: - 80

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Mechanical: - 236

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Chemical: - 362

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Electrical: - 285

Technician Apprentice Discipline - Instrumentation: - 117

Trade Apprentice Accountant: - 69

Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant: - 32

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): - 53

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders): - 41

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As per the official notification of IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021, the candidates appearing for the examination need to be 18 -24 years of age as of October 31, 2021. A Marksheet/Certificate issued by the Board of Secondary Education for passing the Matriculation (Class X) Examination will be admissible as proof of age, as per the IOCL notification.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply for Apprentice post

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Oil, iocl.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ option.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division’

Step 4: Now, click on the Detailed Notification option.

Step 5: Click on Apply Online and fill out the application form.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Indian Oil will conduct a recruitment examination to fill the Apprentice posts in the corporation. The written examination will contain Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option.