IOCL Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for Trade Apprentice posts - Eligibility, other details

Here's a golden opportunity for young graduates who are looking for an opportunity to kick start their careers. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced vacancies for the post of Apprentice across various refineries.

As per the notification, the organisation is looking to fill in over 1968 trade apprentices and technician apprentices posts at refineries in cities like Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat Digboi, Bongaigaon, and Paradip. Candidates interested in applying for the post can do so by visiting the official website of IOCL - iocl.com before November 12.

IOCL vacancy details

No. of vacant posts: 1968

Trade Apprentice - 488

Attendant Operator posts Trade Apprentice - 205 Fitter posts Trade Apprentice, Chemical - 362 posts Trade Apprentice Boiler, Mechanical - 80 posts Trade Apprentice, Mechanical - 236 posts Trade Apprentice, Instrumentation - 117 posts Trade Apprentice, Secretarial Assistant - 69 posts Trade Apprentice, Accountant - 32 posts Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator - 53 posts Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator, Skill Certificate Holders - 41 posts Selection process: Candidates will have to go through a written test, those who qualify will be called for document verification. Educational Qualification: Attendant Operator: Candidates should have a degree in B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry) Fitter: Candidates should be Matric pass with 2 years ITI experience Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline, Mechanical: Candidates should have a degree in B.Sc (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry) Technician Apprentice: 3 years Diploma Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant: Candidates should have a degree in B.A./B.Sc/B.Com Trade Apprentice Accountant: Candidates should have a degree in B.Com DEO: Candidates should be class 12 pass DEO (Skill Certificate Holders) - Candidates should be class 12 pass with Skill Certificate holder in 'Domestic Data Entry Operator' Here's how you can apply: - Visit the official website at iocl.com and click on 'What’s New' - Under 'Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division' and click Apply Online - Fill in the required details and submit the form. Take a print for future reference. The maximum age limit for applying to these posts is 24 years as of October 31, 2021.