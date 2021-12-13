IOCL Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at iocl.com - Check Important dates

Here's some good news for those individuals looking for employment in government sector companies. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for various positions for its December month recruitment drive.

The notification has been issued mainly for the position of a 'Trade Apprentice'. Candidates who are interested in applying for the position can do so by visiting the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited - https://www.iocl.com

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking to recruit a minimum of 300 individuals for these posts.

Here are the Positions that are available:

- Fitter

- Electrician

- Electronic mechanic

- Instrument mechanic

- Machinist

- Accountant

- Data Entry Operator (DEO)

- Retail sales trade

- Electrical

- Instrumentation

- Civil

- Electronics

- Technician Apprentice (Electrical & Electronics)

Here's how you can apply for these positions:

Candidates can visit the official website of IOCL and apply for these positions online. Keep in mind that the entire process will take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates will be able to apply for these posts till 5 pm on December 27, 2021.

When applying online, candidates are requested to go through the notification carefully since various positions have different educational requirements and will require different documentation. Candidates have been asked to submit forms accordingly.