IOCL recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at iocl.com - Check eligibility, last date

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for 527 technical and non-technical apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, iocl.com. The last date to apply is December 4.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 527 posts in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

West Bengal - 236

Bihar - 68

Odisha - 69

Jharkhand - 35

Assam – 119

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Category wise details

UR: 253

EWS: 47

SC: 80

ST: 43

OBC (NCL): 104

Total: 527

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Trade Apprentice: Candidate must have a Matric with Regular Full Time ITI in relevant disciplines recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Technician Apprentice: Candidate must have a three-year full-time Diploma in relevant disciplines of Engineering.

Trade Apprentice (Retail Sales Associate (Fresher): Candidate must have a Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification.

Trade Apprentice (Retail Sales Associate (Skill Certificate Holders): Candidate must have done class 12th and candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant): Candidate must have a full-time Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Candidate must have done at least class 12th.

Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders): Candidate must have done at least class 12th and should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for a written test that will be tentatively conducted on December 19.

"The period of apprenticeship training will be 12 months, except for trade apprentice data entry operator (Fresher Apprentices) which will be having 15 months of training and Trade Apprentice Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) which will be having 14 months training," the official notification read.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

For the General and EWS category, candidates should be between 18 to 24 years as of October 31. The upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates will be relaxed as per the government guidelines.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: iocl.com