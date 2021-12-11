IOCL Recruitment: Apply for 300 trade apprentice posts at iocl.com – Check important dates and other details

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for 300 trade apprentice posts at its Locations in the States of South India -- Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The last date to apply is December 27, 2021. Candidates who are interested in apprentice posts can get more information on the official website of IOCL, iocl.com.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: State-wise Vacancy Details

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: 84 posts

Karnataka: 52 posts

Kerala: 49 posts

Andhra Pradesh: 55 posts

Telangana: 60 posts

Selection Methodology: The Selection shall be on the basis of the performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

How to Apply: Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online from December 10, 2021 (10 AM) to December 27, 2021 (5 PM) through the link which will be provided on the corporate website iocl.com/apprenticeships. Only an online mode of application will be accepted.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date of application: December 10, 2021

Closing date of application: December 27, 2021

Date of written test: January 9, 2022

Date of result: January 17, 2022

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: iocl.com