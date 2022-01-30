IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for 626 posts at iocl.com – Check pay scale, eligibility

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 626 Technical and Non-Technical Apprentice Vacancy under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in Northern Region (Marketing Division)-FY-2021-22. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website iocl.com.

IOCL Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Apprentices

No of Vacancy: 626

Pay Scale: As per Apprentices Act, 1961/1973/ Apprentices Rules 1992

IOCL Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Trade Apprentice: Candidate must have done a Matric with Regular Full Time ITI in relevant disciplines recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Technician Apprentice: Candidate must have done a three-year full-time Diploma in relevant disciplines of Engineering.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant): Candidate must have done a full-time Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Candidate must have done a Minimum 12th pass

Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders): Candidate must have done 12th pass should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for the training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.

IOCL Apprentices Recruitment 2022 How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the IOCL website iocl.com.

Starting Date for of Online Application Submission: January 17, 2022

Last Date for of Online Application Submission: January 31, 2022

Date of Online Test (Tentative): February 06, 2022

IOCL Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Written Test.

IOCL Apprentices Recruitment 2022 Notification: iocl.com