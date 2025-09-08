Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

World’s Most Educated Nations: Which country has highest literacy rate in the world?

Several countries, including Finland, Norway, Luxembourg, Andorra, Greenland, Liechtenstein, and Uzbekistan, boast a 100% literacy rate. With strong education systems and universal access to schooling, these nations top global rankings for literacy and educational achievement.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 01:34 PM IST

World’s Most Educated Nations: Which country has highest literacy rate in the world?
Literacy is often regarded as one of the most important indicators of a country’s social and economic progress. Defined as the ability to read and write, literacy reflects the strength of an education system and its accessibility to the population. According to recent global comparisons, several countries have achieved a 100% literacy rate, making it difficult to single out just one nation as the leader.

Countries with 100% literacy rate

Data from international sources such as Infoplease, World O’ Stats, and UNESCO show that nations including Finland, Norway, Luxembourg, Andorra, Greenland, Liechtenstein, and Uzbekistan report literacy rates of 100% among people aged 15 and above.

These countries are often smaller in population or have highly developed education systems that ensure nearly universal access to schooling. For example:

  • Finland and Norway are consistently ranked among the best in the world for education quality, with strong public schooling systems and an emphasis on lifelong learning.
  • Luxembourg and Liechtenstein, with their small populations and high standards of living, find it easier to maintain universal literacy.
  • Uzbekistan, a Central Asian country, has also maintained a near-universal literacy rate, largely due to the Soviet legacy of compulsory education.

Other highly literate nations

Beyond these, countries like Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and North Korea are also frequently cited as having literacy rates at or near 100%. However, these figures sometimes vary due to differences in definitions of literacy and the accuracy of government reporting.

Why multiple countries share the top spot?

Unlike rankings for GDP or population, literacy does not always produce a clear “number one.” Instead, several nations share the distinction of having achieved universal literacy. It is also worth noting that in many developed countries, while the literacy rate is technically 99–100%, attention is shifting towards measuring functional literacy, the ability to apply reading and writing skills effectively in daily life.

To answer the question, there isn’t just one country with the highest literacy rate; rather, a group of nations, including Finland, Norway, Luxembourg, Andorra, Greenland, Liechtenstein, and Uzbekistan, all stand at the top with 100% literacy, reflecting their strong educational commitments.

ALSO READ: International Literacy Day 2025: How far India has progressed in literacy since independence?

ALSO READ: International Literacy Day 2025: How far India has progressed in literacy since independence?
