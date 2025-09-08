International Literacy Day 2025: How far India has progressed in literacy since independence?

On International Literacy Day 2025, India marks its rise from 18% literacy at Independence to over 80% today, though gender and rural-urban gaps remain.

In 1947, when India became independent, literacy was a privilege enjoyed by very few. Only 18.3% of Indians could read and write, highlighting the urgent need for education reforms. Over the years, programs such as the National Literacy Mission, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and the Right to Education Act played crucial roles in bringing schools and basic education to millions.

By 1961, the literacy rate had touched 28.3%. The 1981 census showed it rising to 43.6%, while the turn of the millennium saw it climb to 64.8%. The 2011 census further recorded 74.04%. Fast forward to today, and according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24, India has reached an impressive 80.9% literacy rate, proof of how far the nation has come in its educational journey.

Gaps t hat s till n eed a ttention

While the numbers are encouraging, the journey is not complete. Urban India enjoys a literacy rate of 88.9%, but in rural areas it drops to 77.5%. Similarly, men record 87.2% literacy, compared to 74.6% among women, showing that gender inequality continues to exist in access to education.

Some states, however, offer inspiring stories. Mizoram has become the first state to achieve 100% literacy, while Lakshadweep (97.3%), Kerala (95.3%), Tripura (93.7%), and Goa (93.6%) also rank high. On the other hand, states like Bihar still lag behind, underscoring the need for region-specific strategies.

Looking a head

India’s literacy journey, from less than one-fifth of the population in 1947 to over four-fifths in 2025, is nothing short of remarkable. Yet, the road ahead demands consistent effort. Bridging rural-urban gaps, empowering women through education, and tackling the shortage of qualified teachers are urgent priorities.

As the nation marks International Literacy Day 2025, the message is clear: India has come a long way, but the mission is not over until literacy reaches every household, every child, and every corner of the country.