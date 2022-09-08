International Literacy Day 2022: Theme, quotes and why it is celebrated

File photo

International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 every year to highlight the importance of literacy and raise awareness of literacy problems. This day is celebrated to promote the need for education and a literate society in today’s day and age.

International Literacy Day: Quotes

International Literacy Day is a celebration of equal access to education and to celebrate it, here's a look at some quotes.

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzi

"The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read." - Mark Twain

"You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation." - Brigham Young

"The function of education is to teach one to think critically. Intelligence plus character- that is the goal of true education." -Martin Luther King Jr.

"The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you." - B.B. King

Wishing you all a Happy International Literacy Day 2022!

What Is the Theme of International Literacy Day 2022?

This year's International Literacy Day theme is "Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces." The theme focuses on taking critical measures to make sure that every individual receives a high-quality, equitable, and inclusive education, which is extremely important for the betterment of society.

Why is International Literacy Day celebrated?

Education is the basic need for every human being if they want to have logical thinking skills and want to grow with time. Without proper education, one won’t be able to provide for their families or make their name in the world.

International Literacy Day draws attention to the fact that there are a lot of people in this world who struggle to get an education in the 21st century. Despite the modernization of the education system, it is known that over 773 adults don’t have basic education, most of which are women.

This day is celebrated to empower and motivate the world to work towards spreading the importance of education and do their part to make education more accessible to those who are less fortunate than them.