Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022 Group B, C: Apply for 766 IB ACIO, JIO, SA, other posts at mha.gov.in

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the department at mha.gov.in till August 19.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting applications for 766 Group B and Group C Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO),  and others posts. The last date to apply is August 19. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the department at mha.gov.in.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
ACIO I: 70 Posts
ACIO II: 350 Posts
JIO I: 70 Posts
JIO II: 142 Posts
SA: 120 Posts
Halwai cum Cook: 9 Posts
Caretaker: 5 Posts

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale
Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Level 8 of the pay matrix Rs 47,600 - 1,51,100 as per 7th CPC
Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs 44,900 - 1,42,400)
Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs 29,200 - 92,300 as per 7th CPC
Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 4 (Rs 25,500 - 81,100) in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC
Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs.21,700 - 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Notification released Date: June 22, 2022
Registration Start Date: June 22, 2022
Last date of registration: August 19, 2022

Where to Apply: The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed a cooling-off period 3 years since last deputation, who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Notification: mha.gov.in 

