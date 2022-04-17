Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Apply for 150 IBO ACIO posts at mha.gov.in, salary upto Rs 142000

File photo

Intelligence Bureau (IB) is inviting applications for 150 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech Exam 2022. The last date to apply is May 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, mha.gov.in.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Technical/ ACIO-II (Technical)

No. of Vacancy: 150

Pay Scale: 44900–142400/- Level 7

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a B.E./B.Tech in Electronics or Electronics and Tele-Communication or Electronics and Communication or Electrical & Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science Engineering OR Master Degree in Science with Electronics or Physics with Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Computer Science OR Master Degree in Computer Application. Candidates must possess a valid GATE Score Card of GATE 2020 or 2021 or 2022 in EC & CS.

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or E Challan.

For General, EWS and OBC Candidates: 100/-

For SC /ST/Female Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website mha.gov.in.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 16, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 07, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee through SBI Challan: May 10, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on GATE Score and Interview.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022 Notification: mharecruitment.in/ACIOTECHIII_Notification