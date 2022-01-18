Innovative Teaching Pedagogy at GIBS Bangalore Transforming the Business & Management Studies

In the modern era, along with many changing things, innovative changes are becoming part of teaching pedagogy. Education is no longer confined to books, principles, and theories. This is a welcome change, as the need for practical education has been advocated for a long time. This need was seen to be more imperative in the fields of higher education and business management.

Despite the need and understanding of the need, due to the fixed management syllabus by the universities, many educational institutions were not able to do so, even if they wanted to. But with the changing times, the status quo changed. Many modern institutes have introduced courses like the Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDM) in which training is made timely and relevant by going beyond traditional management teaching.

The impact of such changes is visible. The students who came out of such institutions look way better than the rest of the league. This superiority is reflected in their high job positions in multinational companies. Apart from this, many students executed their startup ideas very efficiently and became employment providers instead of job seekers. The credit for such a change goes not only to the ability and skills of the students, but more to the institutions that have really implemented this innovative pedagogy.

From the very beginning, the Global Institute of Business Education (GIBS) in Bangalore understood the need for this innovative pedagogy and tried to amplify its PGDM curriculum to meet this need. Some of these innovative programs are really praiseworthy.

To make education comprehensive and practical, it is necessary to add modern subjects. In such a situation, giving dual specialization and including value added programs such as AI & ML, Data Analysis, SAP, Digital Marketing, Business Mastery Program (BMP), etc. in the curriculum is a commendable step. Making education practical up to 70 percent is a bold effort which has really shown many positive results.

It is critical to teach students adequately, whether for a job or for business. As a result, the proper foundation must be laid. Training the students in the right environment, providing the right mentorship model, and providing practical learning through periodic industrial visits builds a strong foundation for the students.

Global companies crave to get trained students in the right environment and with an innovative learning system. While on one hand, industry is eager to get such talents, on the other hand, students are also eager to find good opportunities in such companies. This is certainly a gap that institutions like GIBS have tried to fill through their unique placement system. The record of 100% placement in more than 600 MNCs confirms this.

Apart from all this, one subject which has caught the attention of the world is making students future-ready. Be it a start-up or business innovation, it is difficult to achieve without the right mindset and the right training. Over time, many institutes have made them a part of their curriculum. Keeping this need in mind, GIBS Bangalore started unique programs like the Finishing School and the Innovation, Research & Entrepreneur School (IRS). Every Friday and Saturday, students mandatorily become part of these schools and hone their skills. More than ten student-driven societies are also actively working to improve students' multidimensional personalities.

Certainly, the educational landscape is changing, and institutions like GIBS are playing an active role in it. Such efforts not only enhance the quality of the institute but also provide a launching pad for the students. Through its PGDM program, GIBS, Bangalore is skillfully providing this successful launch-pad to students. You can visit GIBS’ website for more information about its innovative teaching pedagogy.

