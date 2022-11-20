INI CET 2023: AIIMS releases INI CET result at aiimsexams.ac.in, check list of qualified candidates

File photo

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS released the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET Result 2023 on November 19, 2022. Candidates can download the INI CET Result 2022 through the official website of AIIMS Exam, aiimsexam.ac.in.

INI CET exam 2023 was conducted online on November 13, 2022. The list of qualified candidates and the seat position for INI CET January Session 2023 admission to PG programmes have been released.

The notice reads, “The following is the Roll Number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Institute of National Importance. Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) on the basis of performance in Online CBT Examination held on 13-11-2022 for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2023 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Fourteen other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.”

INI CET Result 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the “Seat Position for admission to PG courses of INIs for INI-CET January 2023 session” and “List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET January 2023 session”

Download the result notification and seat position

Keep a copy for future reference

AIIMS conducts the INI CET Exam every year for admission to MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS courses.

INI CET Result 2022 Notification

INI CET Seat Position Notice