Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

INI CET 2023: AIIMS releases INI CET result at aiimsexams.ac.in, check list of qualified candidates

Candidates who appeared for the online CBT Examination held on November 13, 2022 can check INI CET Result 2022 at aiimsexam.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 06:54 AM IST

INI CET 2023: AIIMS releases INI CET result at aiimsexams.ac.in, check list of qualified candidates
File photo

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS released the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET Result 2023 on November 19, 2022. Candidates can download the INI CET Result 2022 through the official website of AIIMS Exam, aiimsexam.ac.in.

INI CET exam 2023 was conducted online on November 13, 2022. The list of qualified candidates and the seat position for INI CET January Session 2023 admission to PG programmes have been released.

The notice reads, “The following is the Roll Number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Institute of National Importance. Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) on the basis of performance in Online CBT Examination held on 13-11-2022 for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2023 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Fourteen other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.”

INI CET Result 2023: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Click on the “Seat Position for admission to PG courses of INIs for INI-CET January 2023 session” and “List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET January 2023 session”
  • Download the result notification and seat position
  • Keep a copy for future reference

AIIMS conducts the INI CET Exam every year for admission to MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS courses.  

INI CET Result 2022 Notification
INI CET Seat Position Notice

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year
Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.