India's youngest IAS officer Smita Sabharwal Class 12th marksheet goes viral, check her marks in different subjects

The pursuit of the UPSC civil services exam is a lifelong ambition for many, with years of dedicated preparation often required. Out of the hundred thousand applicants who register annually for the exam, only a small fraction pass. Some may take the exam two or three times before succeeding, while others may abandon the endeavor altogether in pursuit of other goals. In this article, we will talk about Smita Sabharwal, an IAS officer, who recently shared her Class 12th marksheet.

Smita, the daughter of a retired Army colonel, hails from Darjeeling, West Bengal. Initially, Smita was unsuccessful in her first attempt at the IAS preliminary exam. However, on her second attempt in 2000, not only did she pass the exam, but she also secured an impressive rank of 4. This made her one of the youngest IAS officers at the age of 23.

Smita pursued her education at St Ann's and later graduated from St. Francis in Hyderabad with a degree in commerce. She excelled academically and topped her Class 12. Smita has gained significant recognition on social media platforms, boasting over 3.35 lakh Twitter followers.

Recently, Smita Sabharwal drew inspiration from the movie "12th Fail" starring Vikrant Massey and highlighted that passing the 12th grade can be a memorable and enriching experience. She reminisced about her own journey through the 12th grade and even shared her marksheet with her followers.

Reviewing her marksheet, it is evident that Smita has always been a high-achieving student, consistently delivering noteworthy marks. In her post, Smita reflects on her experience during the 12th grade, which helped her enhance her self-confidence and improve academically.

#12thfail was an inspiration!

But 12th Pass in flying colors is a sweet memory.

Chanced upon my 12th result and recalled that doing well gives one the insane confidence to dream big!

To all the dear kids who are prepping for #UPSC one of the toughest entrances in the world..… pic.twitter.com/R30mQZpH5u — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) February 9, 2024

She conveyed a message to all children preparing for the UPSC exam. She said, " To all the dear kids who are prepping for UPSC one of the toughest entrances in the world.. #workhard & #WorkSmart both. Articulation/subject knowledge both are equally essential."

Smita Sabharwal has held significant positions in Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, Chittoor and other areas in Telangana. In January this year, Smita, who was a secretary in Telangana Chief Minister’s Office was transferred and posted as member secretary of the TS Finance Corporation relieving another IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania from the full additional charge of the post.