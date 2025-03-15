India secures nine spots in the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject, with IITs and IIMs leading in Engineering, Business, and Management.

India has made a strong showing in the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject, with nine Indian universities securing places in the top 50 for specific subjects. This marks an important achievement for the country, which is gaining more recognition globally in higher education. However, while some institutions improved their rankings, others saw slight declines.

Among the standout performers, the Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad, ranked 20th globally in Engineering - Mineral and Mining, making it the highest-ranked Indian institution. In the broader category of Engineering & Technology, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay were the only Indian universities to break into the top 50, with IIT Delhi ranking 26th and IIT Bombay 28th.

India's overall representation in the rankings has expanded significantly this year, with 79 Indian universities featured, which is 10 more than last year. Indian institutions appeared in the rankings 533 times across various subject categories, a notable 25.7% increase. This year, 156 universities saw improvements in their positions, and India ranked fifth in the number of new entries, following China, the U.S., the U.K., and South Korea.

Here are the nine Indian universities ranked in the top 50 for specific subjects:

ISM Dhanbad (20th) – Engineering - Mineral and Mining

IIT Bombay (40th) – Engineering - Mineral and Mining

IIT Kharagpur (=45th) – Engineering - Mineral and Mining

IIT Delhi (=47th) – Engineering - Electrical and Electronic

IIT Bombay (=50th) – Engineering - Electrical and Electronic

IIM Ahmedabad (27th) – Business and Management Studies

IIM Bangalore (=40th) – Business and Management Studies

IIT Madras (31st) – Engineering - Petroleum

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (=29th) – Development Studies

In terms of performance shifts, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay made significant progress in the Engineering & Technology category, improving their rankings from 45th place last year to 26th and 28th, respectively. Both IITs also secured positions in the top 50 for Electrical and Electronic Engineering. However, IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur experienced declines in their rankings for Engineering - Mineral and Mining, with IIT Bombay dropping to 40th and IIT Kharagpur to 45th.

In the field of Business and Management Studies, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, although still ranked in the top 50, saw their positions drop. IIM Ahmedabad fell from 22nd to 27th, and IIM Bangalore dropped from 32nd to 40th. Similarly, IIT Madras (Petroleum Engineering) and JNU (Development Studies) also saw slight decreases in their rankings.

One of the most encouraging developments this year is India’s rise in the Computer Science & Information Systems category. India now ranks 4th globally, with 42 institutions appearing in the rankings, up from 28 last year. This reflects India’s growing expertise in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and digital skills, although experts believe there should be more focus on sustainability and entrepreneurship to further boost India’s educational standing.

Overall, India’s performance in the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject highlights the country’s progress in education, particularly in technical fields, and shows that Indian institutions are continuing to make their mark on the global stage.