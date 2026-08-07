Indian students hit hard as US student visas fall 62% under Trump's stricter rules

A new report shows US student visas issued to Indians fell 62% during the 2025 admission season as the Trump administration tightened immigration and student visa rules.

Indian students planning to study in the United States faced a major setback during the 2025 admission season, with F-1 student visa approvals dropping sharply. A new analysis by the US-based Centre for Immigration Studies (CIS) found that the decline for Indian applicants was significantly steeper than that for Chinese students.

Between May and August 2025, US consulates issued 22,149 F-1 student visas to Indian nationals, down 62% from 58,694 during the same period in 2024. Chinese students also saw a decline, but at a much lower rate, with visa issuances falling 34% from 61,075 to 40,034.

The May-August period is the busiest time for student visa processing, as most international students receive approvals before the start of the US academic year.

India still leads in US student enrolment

Despite the sharp decline in visas, India remained the largest source of international students in the United States during the 2024-25 academic year. Data from the Institute of International Education (IIE), cited in the CIS report, showed that 363,019 Indian students were enrolled at US colleges and universities, compared to 265,919 students from China.

Together, students from India and China accounted for more than half of the 1.17 million international students studying in the US.

The CIS report noted that the sharp fall in visa approvals could affect future enrolment numbers, reduce the flow of international graduates into the US workforce and influence ongoing debates around immigration and national security.

The decline is also significant when compared with previous years. Excluding the pandemic-affected year of 2020, Indian students received an average of 55,717 F-1 visas during the May-August period between 2017-19 and 2021-24. The 2025 figure is nearly 60% below that average.

Indian students dominate OPT programme

The report highlighted the important role Indian students play in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows international graduates to work in the US after completing their studies.

According to IIE data, 294,253 international graduates were enrolled in the OPT programme during the 2024-25 academic year. Indian students made up the largest share, with 143,740 participants, while Chinese graduates accounted for 61,981.

India also led the STEM OPT extension programme, which allows graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to work in the US for up to three years. Of the 165,524 STEM OPT authorisations granted in 2024, 79,331 went to Indian graduates, compared with 33,807 for Chinese students.

Trump administration tightens student visa rules

The decline in visa approvals comes as the Trump administration has introduced stricter immigration measures affecting international students.

In July, the US Department of Homeland Security finalised new rules replacing the long-standing "duration of status" policy with a fixed period of admission for most F-1 visa holders. The changes, which take effect on September 15, will generally allow students to remain in the US for up to four years, after which they must apply for an extension if their studies continue.

The administration has also reduced the post-graduation grace period from 60 days to 30 days and introduced tighter rules for students seeking to change universities or academic programmes.

At the same time, the administration is reviewing the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme. While the programme remains operational, proposals to further tighten or reduce it are under consideration. Any such move is expected to have the biggest impact on Indian students, who make up the largest share of OPT participants, particularly in STEM fields.