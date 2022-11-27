Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CISCE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 updates: Only one exam this year, datesheet expected soon

CISCE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet will be released soon at cisce.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

CISCE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 updates: Only one exam this year, datesheet expected soon
CISCE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 in the month of February or March 2023. The board has released a notification that says that the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 date sheet 2023 will be released anytime soon. Eligible candidates will be able to download the complete Class 10 timetable and exam pattern from the official website— cisce.org.

As per a recent official notice, CISCE has decided to hold only one exam at the end of the academic year 2023, as opposed to the Covid schedule, which held exams in two terms. Earlier, due to Covid-19, the exam schedule was divided in two terms. The notice states: “The CISCE has decided to conduct only one examination at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023.”

Read: Uttarakhand TET 2022 result DECLARED at ukutet.com: Here's how to check

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of the Council for CISCE at cisce.org
  • On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th/ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023”
  • A new PDF document will appear on the screen
  • Your ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 or ISC Class 12th datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference
  • For more updates, check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.