CISCE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 updates: Only one exam this year, datesheet expected soon

CISCE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 in the month of February or March 2023. The board has released a notification that says that the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 date sheet 2023 will be released anytime soon. Eligible candidates will be able to download the complete Class 10 timetable and exam pattern from the official website— cisce.org.

As per a recent official notice, CISCE has decided to hold only one exam at the end of the academic year 2023, as opposed to the Covid schedule, which held exams in two terms. Earlier, due to Covid-19, the exam schedule was divided in two terms. The notice states: “The CISCE has decided to conduct only one examination at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023.”

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023: How to download