Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: RRC West Central Railway jobs for Station Master posts - check details

Railway Recruitment Cell is inviting applications for West Central Railway Station Master posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of West Central Railway on wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the Station Master post is till July 25, 2021. The applications are invited for 38 posts. Candidates are advised to ensure that they are eligible as per the medical standards for the post.

RRC WCR Station Master Vacancy Details:

Post: Station Master

Total Posts: 38

Pay Scale: Level 6

Educational qualification: Candidate must have a degree from recognised university or its equivalent. The age limit for general candidates will be 40 years, 45 years for SC/ST candidates, and 43 years for OBC candidates. Those awaiting results of the final examination of the prescribed minimum educational qualification should not apply.

Selection Process: The recruitment process shall involve a single-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) and Aptitude Test and Document Verification/Medical examinations. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of the above-mentioned recruitment stages. The date, time and venue for all the activities viz. CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Tests, Document Verification, Medical Examination or any other additional activity as applicable shall be fixed by the RRC and shall be intimated to the eligible candidates in due course.

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT): The candidates need to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. Candidates equal to eight times the number of vacancies of Station Master (SM) will be called for CBAT. Candidates will have to qualify in each of the test batteries of CBAT for considering them for the post of Station Master. The CBAT (Computer-based aptitude test) shall have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi.

How to Apply: Eligible West Central Railway employees may apply ONLINE through the RRC website, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in before July 25, 2021.

Official Notification: Click Here