Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Apply for 12 Level 1, Level 2 posts at rrccr.com- Check eligibility, last date here

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: The Indian Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is conducting a recruitment drive for Level 1 and Level 2 employees in the Central Railways. The official notification for the same has been uploaded on the official website of the recruitment cell.

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the vacancies can do so by visiting the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell, rrccr.com. Candidates can also download the notification from the official website.

RRC has released the notification for Level 1 and Level 2 recruitment, with the detailed eligibility criteria, last date, and age limit for the posts mentioned. Candidates can check the details of the recruitment drive below.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Start date of application- December 6, 2021

Last date to apply online- December 20, 2021

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Level 1- 10 posts

Level 2- 2 posts

Total vacancies- 12 posts

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Level 1- Candidates should have passed 10th or ITI or equivalent or national apprenticeship certificate granted by NCVT or 10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by NCVT or 10th pass plus ITI.

Level 2- Candidates should have passed the 12th or its equivalent exam with not less than 50 percent marks in the aggregate. 50 percent marks are not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/Ex-servicemen or passed matriculation plus course completed act apprenticeship or passed matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/ SCVT.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Level 1- 18 to 33 years

Level 2- 18 to 30 years

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, rrccr.com, and clicking on the link available on the home page from December 6. Candidates will be required to fill the application form and attach all the documents.

The application form for the same is Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/PwD/ Women candidates.