Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: New vacancies announced for 323 posts, check how to apply, eligibility

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway Delhi is inviting applications for General Departmental Competitive Examination(GDCE) for selection to the Post of ALP/Technicians, Junior Engineer and Train Manager posts in Northern Railway. Candidates can apply online till August 28, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 323 vacant posts.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Assistant Loco Pilot: 169 posts

Train Manager: 46 posts

Technician: +78 posts

Junior Engineer posts: 30 posts

Railway Recruitment 2023 Group Wise Posts Details

Assistant Loco Pilot: Matriculation pass plus (a) ITI in specified trades/Act Apprenticeship, OR (b) Diploma in Mechanical /Electrical/Electronics/Automobile Engineering in lieu of ITI.

Note: Specified trades for the purpose of(a) above are as follows:-A) Fitter B) Electrician C) Instrument Mechanic D)Mill Wright/Maintenance Mechanic E) Mechanic(Radio and TV F) Electronics Mechanic G)Mechanic(Motor vehicle) H) Wireman I) Tractor Mechanic J) Armature and Coil winder K) Mechanic(Diesel) L) Heat Engine.Note: Degree in the Engineering disciplines as also be acceptable in lieu of Diploma in Engineering.

Train Manager/Goods Guard: Degree from recognised university or its equivalent.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Notification release date: July 28, 2023

Starting date for submission of online application: July 29, 2023

Closing date for submission of online application: August 28, 2023

Last date for uploading the signed application: September 1, 2023

How to Apply

Visit the official website indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the “GDCE ONLINE/E-Application” Link.

Click on the “Candidate Registration”

Enter the required details i.e. Name, Community, Mobile No., Email ID & Date of Birth.

Click on Register and Apply if Registered successfully

Fill Application Form and Upload Photo, Sign & Thumb Impression and other Application Details

Pay application fees and then, click on Submit button

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future use.

“The candidate after registering and filling the application ONLINE, should take the printout (hard copy) of the application and get it signed from his/her immediate supervisor and controlling officer(departmental officer under whose control the employee is working) and then upload the signed PDF on official website latest by 01/09/2023,” reads the official notification.