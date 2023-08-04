Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: New vacancies announced for 323 posts, check how to apply, eligibility

Education
Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway Delhi is inviting applications for General Departmental Competitive Examination(GDCE) for selection to the Post of ALP/Technicians, Junior Engineer and Train Manager posts in Northern Railway. Candidates can apply online till August 28, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 323 vacant posts.
Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Assistant Loco Pilot: 169 posts
Train Manager: 46 posts
Technician: +78 posts
Junior Engineer posts: 30 posts
Railway Recruitment 2023 Group Wise Posts Details
Assistant Loco Pilot: Matriculation pass plus (a) ITI in specified trades/Act Apprenticeship, OR (b) Diploma in Mechanical /Electrical/Electronics/Automobile Engineering in lieu of ITI.
Note: Specified trades for the purpose of(a) above are as follows:-A) Fitter B) Electrician C) Instrument Mechanic D)Mill Wright/Maintenance Mechanic E) Mechanic(Radio and TV F) Electronics Mechanic G)Mechanic(Motor vehicle) H) Wireman I) Tractor Mechanic J) Armature and Coil winder K) Mechanic(Diesel) L) Heat Engine.Note: Degree in the Engineering disciplines as also be acceptable in lieu of Diploma in Engineering.
Train Manager/Goods Guard: Degree from recognised university or its equivalent.
Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
How to Apply
“The candidate after registering and filling the application ONLINE, should take the printout (hard copy) of the application and get it signed from his/her immediate supervisor and controlling officer(departmental officer under whose control the employee is working) and then upload the signed PDF on official website latest by 01/09/2023,” reads the official notification.