Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1785 Posts at rrcser.co.in, know last date, selection process

Candidates must upload his/her scanned recent photograph and signature while filling out the application form.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1785 Posts at rrcser.co.in, know last date, selection process
File photo

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is inviting online applications for 1758 apprentices posts under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railways for the year 2022-23. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rrcser.co.in. The last date to apply is February 2.

The eligibility if this recruitment drive is a matriculation certificate from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Selection is based on the merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades.

Railway Recruitment 2023: How to Apply 
Visit the official website of South Eastern Railway, rrcser.co.in
Read all the instructions given in the Employment Notice before applying.
The online application form should be filled carefully.
Candidates must upload their scanned photograph and signature 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi: Meet the richest television actresses
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1785 Posts at rrcser.co.in, know last date, selection process
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.