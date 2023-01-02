Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1785 Posts at rrcser.co.in, know last date, selection process

File photo

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is inviting online applications for 1758 apprentices posts under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railways for the year 2022-23. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rrcser.co.in. The last date to apply is February 2.

The eligibility if this recruitment drive is a matriculation certificate from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Selection is based on the merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades.

Railway Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website of South Eastern Railway, rrcser.co.in

Read all the instructions given in the Employment Notice before applying.

The online application form should be filled carefully.

Candidates must upload their scanned photograph and signature