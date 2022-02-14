Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: 2422 Vacancies invited, class 10 pass can apply - Important dates, Application fee

Here's some great opportunity for young individuals who are looking to kickstart their career in government jobs because the Indian Railways has invited applications for the position of Apprentice under Central Railway.

However, interested candidates will have to hurry up since there are only four days left to apply for the position. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website - rrccr.com.

Notably, the last date to apply for the position of Apprentice under the Indian Railway Recruitment is February 16.

The Indian Railways is looking to hire a total of 2422 posts through this recruitment drive.

Important Dates for application:

- Beginning of Application - January 17

- End of Application - February 16

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates must have a class 10 pass certificate or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognized board along with a certificate in relevant trade from the National Council for Vocational Training.

The age limit for the position of Apprentice has been decided between 15- 24 years as of January 17, 2022.

Application Fee:

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. Payments can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking or SBI Challan etc.

Keep in mind, candidates will be selected on a basis of merit.