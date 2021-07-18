Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Get paid Rs 61,000 for this post - Details inside

Budding aspirants who are looking for government jobs in this economy have a golden opportunity here. The Indian Railway has announced applications for 38 posts of the Station Master under the West Central Railway (WCR). Anyone who is interested in applying for the post can apply online by visiting the official website of the Indian Railway at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is July 25, 2021.

Candidates can also use this direct link to apply for Indian Railway recruitment 2021. For a better understanding of the post and the procedure, candidates are advised to go through the official notification of Indian Railway recruitment before applying on this link. A total of 38 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive.

Important Dates for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

Starting date to apply online: June 26, 2021Last date to apply online: July 25, 2021, till 23:59 PMVacancy Details for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021Station Master: 38 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

To apply for the position of Station Master, a candidate must have a graduation degree or its equivalent qualification from any recognised university.

Age Limit for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

The maximum age limit should be 40 years for General candidates (UR), 45 years for SC/ST candidates, and 43 years for OBC candidates.

Salary for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

Candidates will be paid a salary of Rs. 61,400/ month.