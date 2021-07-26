Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for Engineers and Officer posts â€“ Know how to apply, eligibility

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to conclude the registration process today (July 26) for Engineers, Officers and various posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official site iocl.com. Applications are open for - Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. The application process will end today (July 26).

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a B.Tech/ BE/ equivalent as a full-time regular course from institutions/ colleges/ universities/ deemed universities duly recognised by AICTE/UGC in anyone of the following disciplines: Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.

Apart from this, applicants must also have qualified in the GATE 2021 examination from one of the disciplines given above. Notably, last year's GATE marks will not be considered.

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021: How to apply

- Visit the official website- iocl.com.

- On the home page, click the 'What's New' link.

- Click on 'Recruitment of Engineers/Officers and Engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers in IOCL through GATE-2021'.

- To apply for the posts, click on 'Click Here to Apply'.

- Click on 'New Registration' and apply.