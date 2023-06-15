Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for over 4000 posts, apply at indiannavy.nic.in, details here

File photo

Indian Navy is inviting applications for agniveers posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in and agniveernavy.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4165 posts overall (with a limit of 833 women only). Male and female candidates who are not married are invited to apply online for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR 02/2023 and 01/2024 Batch positions. As of May 29, 2023, you can apply online for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment.

Educational Qualifications: Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.



Pay Scale: Agniveers will be paid a package of Rs 30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances will be paid.

How to apply: The candidates can apply online only on the website agniveernavy.cdac.in from 29 May 2023 to 15 Jun 2023. The procedure is available on C-DAC Portal: agniveernavy.cdac.in.

Indian Navy Agniveer Jobs 2023: Steps to apply