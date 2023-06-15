Search icon
Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for over 4000 posts, apply at indiannavy.nic.in, details here

The candidates can apply online only on the website agniveernavy.cdac.in from 29 May 2023 to 15 Jun 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Indian Navy is inviting applications for agniveers posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in and agniveernavy.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4165 posts overall (with a limit of 833 women only). Male and female candidates who are not married are invited to apply online for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR 02/2023 and 01/2024 Batch positions. As of May 29, 2023, you can apply online for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment.

Educational Qualifications: Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.
 
Pay Scale: Agniveers will be paid a package of Rs 30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances will be paid.

How to apply: The candidates can apply online only on the website agniveernavy.cdac.in from 29 May 2023 to 15 Jun 2023. The procedure is available on C-DAC Portal: agniveernavy.cdac.in.

Indian Navy Agniveer Jobs 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website of the Indian Navy.
  • Look for the “Apply Online” link and click on it.
  • Enter your required details - Email Id, Password, and Captcha code.
  • For new applicants, click on the “new user” link.
  • The system will generate a password and send it to your activated Email id.
  • Once you receive the password, log in to your account.
  • Apply for the Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023.
  • After completing the application, download the Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Application Form.
  • Keep a hard copy of the form for future reference.

